Gran Turismo 7 Coming to PS VR2 at Launch, First Gran Turismo Movie Teaser Shown

The anticipated PlayStation VR2 launches in just a bit over a month, and today during their CES 2023 press conference, Sony sweetened the new headset’s already solid launch lineup. We know games like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village VR will be available alongside the PS VR2 in February, but Sony has confirmed one of their recent premier first-party games – Gran Turismo 7 – will be playable on the headset via a free update at launch.

This wasn’t the only Gran-Turismo-related news revealed at CES. Sony also shared a first sneak peak at the Neill-Blomkamp-direct Gran Turismo movie driving into theaters this summer. Blomkamp boasted the use of new cutting edge camera technology from Sony, which allowed him to capture a variety of unique angles reminiscent of those from the GT games, without the use of CGI. The first teaser trailer seems to back that claim up with footage that really does looked ripped from the games in some ways. Check it out for yourself, below.

Not a lot of hints about the Gran Turismo movie’s story, which Blomkamp and company promise actually, y’know… exists. It isn’t just two hours of cars driving around a track, as much as some gearheads might enjoy that. Here’s a quick official synopsis…

“Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.”

The PlayStation VR2 launches on February 22 at a price of $550. The free Gran Turismo 7 PS VR2 update should launch on the same day. Meanwhile, the Gran Turismo movie drifts into movie theaters on August 11. What do you think, GT fans? Excited for the franchise’s latest ventures into the world of VR and movies?