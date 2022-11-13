Menu
Company

Gran Turismo Movie Filming is Now Underway

Ule Lopez
Nov 13, 2022, 01:27 PM EST
Copy Shortlink
Gran Turismo movie

Sony’s push into the movies and TV industry with their PlayStation IPs has taken shape in the form of the upcoming Last of Us live-action series on HBO, among other pursuits. Today, though, we'll focus on the Gran Turismo series, which will getting its own feature film. Sony Pictures recently announced that filming for the project has already begun.

Initially, you’d think: “what would be the premise of such a film?” Jann Mardenborough’s history with the series will serve as the basis for the plot of this film. Sony Pictures revealed that filming for the project is now underway, and you can view that tweet below.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Discord Voice Chat Might Soon Launch on PlayStation 5

Mardenborough’s story follows his journey through the UK-based TV show GT Academy, where he graduated from the program back in 2011. GT Academy, run by Nissan and Sony, was an alternative pathway to real-life racing, starting on Gran Turismo 6 on PS3 and leading to actual driving drills later in the process.

Jann would be the third graduate of the program, and following that performance in 2011, he began competing in various racing series throughout Europe. These include the F3 European Championship, British GP Championship, and 24 Hours of Le Mans, just to name a few. Jann’s accolades include a podium finish in the 2013 LMP2 variant of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

Anyways, back to the movie project. Filming only began today, and from that point, no clear point at when filming will conclude, especially given that the movie is slated for an August 2023 release. That doesn’t exactly seem like a lot of time, given that the Gran Turismo movie’s filming, editing, promotional material, and first screenings still have to happen in nine months.

Either way, the Neill Blomkamp-directed project has no further updates, but we’ll continue to update as more information is released. The Gran Turismo movie is scheduled to hit theaters in August 2023.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:16
Latest hardware updates (Nov 7-11, 2022). #hardware #shorts #youtubeshorts
00:18
Updates from gaming. #youtubeshorts #shorts
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
Filter videos by
Order