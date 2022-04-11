Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Brings $71 Million in Revenue Over its Opening Weekend

The second Sonic the Hedgehog movie has made the rounds with a lot of audiences worldwide. The movie managed to break $26 Million in revenue over its opening day overseas. Now, we have the official box office numbers that were gathered over the weekend by Variety and it seems like the movie fared much better as it enjoyed a massive advantage over the second most popular movie: Morbius.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened with an astounding $71 million USD in its domestic opening weekend. This number marks a new record for video game adaptation successes. The ticket sales broke the record of the previous Sonic the Hedgehog film.

The first movie collected $58 million in its first three days of release. So, it's fair to say that the second movie will have some good numbers much like the first release. All the movies that also saw successes besides 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog are 2019's Detective Pikachu at $54 million, and 2001's Tomb Raider at $47 million. In the fourth place, we have the Uncharted film that's been recently released, with $44 million.

David A. Gross, the man who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research said "This is an outstanding opening, With solid reviews and very good audience scores, ‘Sonic’ is going to have a strong run." The movie's success also marks Paramount's fourth movie in 2022 to open at the Box Office first place. The others were “The Lost City,” “Scream” and “Jackass Forever.”

Currently, the box office records see Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in the first place, obviously. The second place is Marvel's Morbius, with $10.2 million for its second week on screen. In addition, the movie made a grand total of $141 million so far internationally as the movie was released overseas. So, it seems like the hedgehog is going to ride in this success for quite some time. Especially with the third movie and Knuckles-centric series currently in the works.