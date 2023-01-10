Sons of the Forest Shown in New Footage Ahead of February Launch

Endnight's Sons of the Forest has received over eight minutes and a half of new footage published by IGN. The open world survival horror game is Endnight Games' sequel to the indie hit The Forest.

Sons of the Forest has been a long time coming. It received three official delays, the first from 2021 to May 2022, the second from May to October 2022, and the third from October 2022 to February 2023. It seems like this release date will be final, though.

Pricing information on Sons of the Forest isn't available yet, but you can wishlist the game on Steam.

Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in the terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator Sons of the Forest.

A Survival Horror Simulator

Experience complete freedom to tackle the world how you want. You decide what you do, where to go, and how best to survive. There are no NPCs barking orders at you or giving you missions you don't want to do. You give the orders, you choose what happens next.

Fight Demons

Enter a world where nowhere is safe and fight against a range of mutated creatures, some who are almost human-like and others who are like nothing you have ever seen before. Armed with pistols, axes, stun batons, and more, protect yourself and those you care for.

Build and Craft

Feel every interaction in Sons of the Forest. Break sticks to make fires. Use an axe to cut out windows and floors. Build a small cabin or a seaside compound; the choice is yours.

Changing Seasons

Pluck fresh salmon directly from streams in spring and summer. Collect and store meat for the cold winter months. You're not alone on this island, so as winter rolls in and food and resources become scarce, you won't be the only one looking for a meal.

Co-op Gameplay

Survive alone or with friends in Sons of the Forest. Share items and work together to build defenses. Bring backup to explore above and below ground.