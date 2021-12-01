Sons of the Forest Is the Latest Delayed Game; Will Ship in May 2022

Sons of the Forest, the follow-up to the open world first-person survival horror game The Forest, has been delayed from its original late 2021 release window. Developer Endnight Games announced that it'll be released on May 20th, 2022.

We don't know much about Sons of the Forest yet, but the first game in the series certainly impressed everyone, especially since it came from a very small studio (originally made up of only four developers). By November 2018 it had already sold 5.3 million copies of the game.

If you haven't played it yet, The Forest is available for $7.99 via Steam thanks to the 60% discount on the Steam Autumn Sale.