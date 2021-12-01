Sons of the Forest Is the Latest Delayed Game; Will Ship in May 2022
Sons of the Forest, the follow-up to the open world first-person survival horror game The Forest, has been delayed from its original late 2021 release window. Developer Endnight Games announced that it'll be released on May 20th, 2022.
We don't know much about Sons of the Forest yet, but the first game in the series certainly impressed everyone, especially since it came from a very small studio (originally made up of only four developers). By November 2018 it had already sold 5.3 million copies of the game.
If you haven't played it yet, The Forest is available for $7.99 via Steam thanks to the 60% discount on the Steam Autumn Sale.
As the lone survivor of a passenger jet crash, you find yourself in a mysterious forest battling to stay alive against a society of cannibalistic mutants.
Build, explore, survive in this terrifying first person survival horror simulator.
Key features
Enter a living, breathing world, where every tree and plant can be chopped down. Below ground explore a vast network of caves and underground lakes.
- Chop down trees to build a camp, or start a fire to keep warm. Scavenge food to keep yourself from starving.
- Build a small shelter or a large ocean side fortress. Lay traps and defences to keep a safe perimeter.
- Explore and build during the day. Defend your base at night. Craft weapons and tools. Bunker down during the evening or bring the fight directly to the enemy.
- Defend yourself against a clan of genetic mutant enemies that have beliefs, families, morals and that appear almost human.
- Use stealth to evade enemies, or engage them directly with crude weapons built from sticks and stones.
