Sons of the Forest Has Been Delayed Again, New Snippet of Footage Released

Sons of the Forest will remain lost in the woods for a few months more Vancouver-based developer Endnight Games has announced. Sons of the Forest builds on the foundation laid down by 2018 sleeper hit The Forest, with players once again surviving in the wilderness while fending off a variety of bizarre cannibalistic monsters. Sons of the Forest promises a more expansive world and new challenges, although Endnight hasn’t actually provided much detail about what to expect from the sequel.

Whatever Endnight has in store with Sons of the Forest, we’ll have to wait a while longer to play it, as the game has been pushed back from May to October. A new short trailer teasing a few new mechanics (and raw fish eating) has also been released. Check it out, below.

Hey Everyone, Over these past few weeks, we have realized that our May 2022 release date for Sons Of The Forest was overly ambitious. To be able to deliver our vision of the next step in survival games, we’ve decided to move our release date to October 2022 The team at Endnight pic.twitter.com/R9xRCUbtIt — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) March 25, 2022

Hopefully, this is the last delay for Sons of the Forest, as the game’s latest trailer hinted at plenty of bizarre moments and creepy enemies that ought to make the game a memorable scare-fest. Here's that trailer again to refresh your memory.

Sons of the Forest launches on PC sometime in October. So, What do you think? Will you be venturing into the wilderness again once the game finally arrives?