A Dead Space Movie Is In Development, John Carpenter Suggests

The Dead Space series has been on hiatus for quite a long time, but it's finally making its comeback later this month with a remake of the first entry in the series. And it seems like this won't the last we will see of the survival-horror series, as a movie based on it is apparently in the works.

Speaking with Variety, legendary film director John Carpenter suggested that a Dead Space movie is in the works. Previously, he showed interest in creating one, but the movie director confirmed that he is not doing it, as he thinks they already have another director involved in its creation.

"I'm a big video game fan, so I played all the games. I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a Dead Space film. That just went around, and everybody said, 'Oh, when are you gonna do it? I think they already have another director involved. And they haven't asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn't do it."

As Electronic Arts has yet to confirm the development of a Dead Space movie, we have to take what John Carpenter revealed with a grain of salt. With the series coming back to the spotlight this year and video game adaptations getting announced left and right these past few months, it wouldn't be surprising to learn this movie is indeed in the works.

As mentioned above, a Dead Space remake is launching later this month on PC and consoles. The remake will feature an impressive visual overhaul of the original as well as plenty of quality-of-life improvements that will make the experience better than ever.

Dead Space Remake launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on January 27 worldwide. You can learn more about the highly anticipated survival horror game developed by EA Motive by checking out our roundup page.