Menu
Company

Sons of the Forest Is the Latest Game Delayed to Early 2023

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 1, 2022
Sons of the Forest

The latest game to be delayed from 2022 to early 2023 is Sons of the Forest, the upcoming survival horror multiplayer title in development at Endnight Games. It's not the first time for Sons of the Forest, since the game originally announced at The Game Awards 2019 was initially meant to launch in late 2021 before its postponement to May 2022 and then October 2022.

The new release date is set for February 23rd, 2023. The developers also confirmed the pricing to be set at $29.99.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Alone in the Dark Reimagining Announced, Featuring a Completely Original Story

Find out an overview for Sons of the Forest below.

Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator.

A Survival Horror Simulator

Experience complete freedom to tackle the world how you want. You decide what you do, where to go and how best to survive. There are no NPC's barking orders at you or giving you missions you don't want to do. You give the orders, you choose what happens next.

Fight Demons

Enter a world where nowhere is safe and fight against a range of mutated creatures, some who are almost human like, and others who are like nothing you have ever seen before. Armed with pistols, axes, stun batons and more, protect yourself and those you care for.

Build and Craft

Feel every interaction; Break sticks to make fires. Use an axe to cut out windows and floors. Build a small cabin, or a sea-side compound, the choice is yours.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
The Callisto Protocol Combat Is Half Melee and Half Ranged, Says Dev

Changing Seasons

Pluck fresh salmon directly from streams in spring and summer. Collect and store meat for the cold winter months. You're not alone on this island, so as winter rolls in and food and resources become scarce you won't be the only one looking for a meal.

Co-op Gameplay

Survive alone, or with friends. Share items and work together to build defenses. Bring back-up to explore above and below ground.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order