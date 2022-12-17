Project A.I.D.A. Is a Sci-Fi Survival Horror Made with UE5 by the Studio Behind FOBIA: St. Dinfna Hotel

Independent Brazilian developer Pulsatrix Studios have unveiled a new Sci-Fi survival horror game codenamed Project A.I.D.A.. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Project A.I.D.A. looked great in its real-time debut gameplay trailer.

Pulsatrix Studios may not be a familiar name to most gamers. However, they've recently released another survival horror game called Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel, published by Maximum Games and available on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel got a warm reception since its launch. It is currently sitting at 88% positive user reviews on Steam, which bodes well ahead of the upcoming release of Project A.I.D.A.. Here's an overview of Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel:

Treze Trilhas is home to the St. Dinfna Hotel, a decadent site that is the subject of numerous rumors including mysterious disappearances and paranormal activity. Hoping to break the story, amateur journalist Roberto Leite Lopes travels to Santa Catarina following a tip from his friend Stephanie. His investigative skills will be needed not only to uncover the truth but to survive when reality is turned upside down with his discovery of a camera that reveals different timelines, a fanatical cult, human experiments, and apparitions roaming the halls. Solve puzzles and scavenge for anything to stop their hunt as the past, present and future collide.

• Explore a Grand Hotel – The Unreal Engine brings terrifyingly realistic visuals to this first-person horror experience.
• Survive the Horrors – Scavenge for supplies while you run, hide, or fight the monsters that stalk the corridors.
• Unravel the Mystery – Worlds collide in a twisting narrative full of puzzles and conspiracies.
• Look to the past and the future – Interact with different timelines using an enigmatic camera that connects parallel realities to uncover the many secrets hidden in the walls of the hotel.

