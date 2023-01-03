More Silent Hill Unannounced Projects Are In Development – Rumor

After a very long hiatus, the Silent Hill series is finally coming back to PC and consoles with multiple projects that include a brand new entry in the franchise and a remake of the second entry in the series. The projects announced last year, however, are only the tip of the iceberg, according to a reliable source.

Speaking on the ResetERA forums a few days back, Dusk Golem, who correctly revealed information on some of these projects, revealed that three more Silent Hill games are in development, not including Silent Hill: The Short Message, the unannounced project that was rated in Taiwan last week. Not much is known about them, and it may be a while until we do hear something, as one of them is said to be in early development.

There's at least three Silent Hill projects which haven't been announced yet, not including the Short Message. Yes, really. But one of them is in very early development.

Dusk Golem also talked about The Short Message further, saying that they don't know if the game will eventually come to PC and that no one has correctly guessed its story, which, according to the leaker, sounds quite interesting on paper.

I'll just say this is not going where you might suspect, no one has accurately guessed this thing's story to date. I've said it before, I actually kinda' love this thing's story on paper, to see if they execute it well. But I don't want to spoil it, just excited for people to experience it and looking forward to the inevitable streams and such people will do so I can vicariously live through people who aren't spoiled on it.

As already mentioned, multiple Silent Hill projects are currently in the works, such as the Silent Hill 2 remake by Bloober Team, the interactive series Silent Hill: Ascension, and Silent Hill f, a spin-off game set in Japan in 1960s. No release date has been confirmed, outside of a generic 2023 window for Ascension, but with the Silent Hill 2 remake being in the late stages of development, it's not unlikely that the Bloober Team-developed game will also release sometime this year.