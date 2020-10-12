Samsung’s Exynos 1080 Beats Snapdragon 865+ in Synthetic Benchmarks

The Exynos and Snapdragon war is not something that is coming to an end any time soon now. After the Exynos 990's crushing defeat at the hands of the Snapdragon 865, Samsung is trying their best to redeem themselves because a huge chunk of the Galaxy users is still tied to the Exynos variants, so it is only fair that Samsung does something to maintain the reputation or at least do something in favour of the Exynos chipset. We recently talked about how the Exynos 1080 is a 5nm chip that is going to be exclusive to China, and while that statement is still true, the latest information reveals that the Exynos 1080 is actually a lot faster than the current flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus as far as synthetic benchmarking is concerned.

Now, we know that the Exynos 1080 is exclusive to China but Samsung is also working on Exynos 2100 which will be their next flagship, and based on a recent report, the Exynos 2100 is said to be equivalent to the Snapdragon 875 in terms of GPU performance.

The Exynos 1080 Scores a Whopping 693,600 in AnTuTu Benchmark, Dethroning the Snapdragon 865 Plus

Now, for the sake of reference, the Snapdragon 865 Plus is said to have AnTuTu score of 648,871 points which is pretty powerful, to say the least. However, the Chinese exclusive Exynos 1080 is even faster at 693,600. That is a difference of 44,729 points and it is safe to say that this is not within a margin of error. The new Exynos chip appears to be ridiculously fast.

The tip is coming from a renowned tipster Ice Universe who shared the screenshot of the Exynos 1080 benchmark confirming some key details along the line. You can look at the benchmark first.

690,000＋, yes, you read that right, this incredible score comes from Exynos 1080, which exceeds the Snapdragon 865 Plus, especially the GPU. pic.twitter.com/InD72gsKOz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 12, 2020

Now, the spec-sheet reveals that the Exynos 1080 is using 4x Cortex A78 and 4x Cortex A-55 cores and the highest clock is 3 GHz, which is pretty fast. You are also getting a Mali-G78 GPU, LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 support, and the device also supports 120Hz refresh rate. Speaking of the device, this is supposedly the next flagship device by Vivo. Ice Universe also shared the Snapdragon 865 Plus scores for reference.

Exynos 2100 GPU Said to Be Equivalent to the Snapdragon 875’s Adreno 660 GPU in Performance Terms

This is not the first time Samsung is giving their Exynos chip to a different company but if Samsung has managed to pull this off, we cannot wait to see what the company has in store for their own flagship phones that will start coming out next month.

Of course, I would take this with a grain of salt since synthetic benchmarks only provide a single side of the story. Real-world usage is definitely something to take into an account and not just that, the Exynos 1080 could be a very power hungry CPU, as well.

I have been using the Exynos 990 variant of the Galaxy S20 Plus since day one and while it has managed to keep up the pace, it still is something that lags behind the Snapdragon 865 Plus variants especially when it comes to battery. As a life-long Samsung user, I am really waiting for Samsung to catch up, and this might be the silver lining we have been waiting for.