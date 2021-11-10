This Skyrim Quest Mod ‘The Only Cure’ Greatly Expands Peryite’s Daedric Quest By Adding New Scenes, Conversations and Paths

A brand-new Skyrim quest mod has been released, greatly expanding the original Peryite Daedric Quest, ‘The Only Cure’.

Created by modder ‘JaySerpa’ for the Special Edition of The Elder Scrolls V, this modification adds new paths, scenes, and conversations to the original quest in which players are required to perform a task for Peryite in order to gain his favor. In addition to expanding the vanilla quest, this mod has been fully voiced.

Down below you’ll find an overview of the changes included with this mod.

COMPLETELY VOICED: Every option explained here comes with new voiced lines made off vanilla spliced lines.

VANILLA PATH AVAILABLE: The vanilla path for this quest is still there, it's just expanded and improved with more options.

ATTACK KESH: After learning that Kesh is worshipping Peryite, you have a new dialogue option to start combat with him.

KESH'S JOURNAL: Kesh is now carrying a journal explaining his motives and what's going on at Bthardamz (Can be looted or pickpocketed)

NO CAVORTING! Summoning Peryite isn't necessary anymore to complete the quest. After reading the journal, your character learns of a "brewing plague" at Bthardamz and can decide to go stop it without talking to any daedric prince.

I'M NOT YOUR PUPPET: If you decide to summon Peryite, you will have new dialogue options:

1. Agree to do his bidding, vanilla style

2. Say you will clear Bthardamz but only because it's the right thing to do

3. Tell Peryite to fuck off find himself another mortal and fail the quest

ORCHENDOR HAS A PERSONALITY: Orchendor, who in vanilla is just a default enemy that automatically goes aggro, now has a conversation section before the combat, where he will explain his motives and question you about yours. I've also added unique combat lines to this boss battle to make it more unique. He's a bit crazy, but what did you expect from a Peryite worshipper anyway!

OPTIONS, OPTIONS, OPTIONS... If you did NOT summon Peryite before kiling Orchendor, you can either still summon him (to get your reward or simply to have a chat) OR you can destroy his altar. If you know you don't want to have a chat with our friend Peryite, you can save yourself a trip by destroying the altar when you first encounter it.

SHINY SHIELD... If you decide to talk to Peryite after Orchendor is dead, you will have new dialogue options regarding the reward:

1. Happily accept Spellbreaker. Peryite will be pleased.

2. Accept the reward but remind Peryite you're not his puppet. He will mock you and put this in doubt.

3. Refuse Spellbreaker, destroy the ceremonial urn and burn his tree down. Peryite will be furious.

HOW DARE YOU: Destroying the altar in the presence of Kesh will not make him happy.

CONSEQUENCES: Betraying Peryite and destroying his altar AFTER accepting Spellbreaker will curse the shield with poison damage when used. Don't think yourself smarter than a daedric prince, mortal!