Bethesda Celebrates 10 Years of Skyrim with Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Nope, the title is not a joke. We're going to get yet another version of Skyrim. This version of Skyrim will be a 10th-anniversary edition available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 4. Unfortunately, this means that there won't be a Nintendo Switch edition (for now, at least).

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition includes the full game alongside the Hearthfire, Dawnguard, and Dragonborn expansions. What's more, every one of the enhancements that came with the Special Edition will be included.

Speaking of the Special Edition. Players who own Skyrim: Special Edition will be eligible to upgrade their game to the Anniversary Edition. However, the upgrade will not be free. We don't know how much the upgrade will cost, but we'll keep you informed when something comes up.

The game will also bring some new features to the table for people looking for something new. These new features include a fishing mechanic and quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, and spells unique to this version of the game. We don't know much about the new features besides that, so stay tuned for those new details when they come out.

As mentioned before, the game will be available on PlayStation 4. The game will also have backwards compatibility support for PlayStation 5 users. Of course, some people might raise their eyebrows at this news, considering that this version of the game will be available for PlayStation 5 users despite Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda Softworks a few months ago.

Anyways, if you want to play Skyrim on the next-gen consoles, you'll be able to get a free next-gen upgrade at some point. Additionally, the game will also bring 500 pieces of Creation Club content that will be unique to this version. What will those be? Well, once again, we have to stay tuned to find out the details!