This New The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Shop Overhaul Mod “JK’s The Hag’s Cure” Allows For Immersive Shopping

A new The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Shop Overhaul mod has been released, which greatly increases the shopping immersion within the game.

Called “JK's The Hag's Cure”, this building overhaul modification has been created by modder ‘Jkrojmal’ for the game’s Special Edition. It’s a lore-friendly enhanced shop overhaul of Markarth's The Hag's Cure, which doesn’t count towards the game’s ESP limit of maximum plugins.

Down below you’ll find some screenshots of the shop overhaul mod in action:

















The “JK's The Hag's Cure” mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition can be downloaded via Nexusmods.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available globally now across PC and consoles (including Nintendo Switch). The RPG from Bethesda was originally released back in 2011. As announced last month, to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary, Bethesda will be releasing a 10th-anniversary edition of the title for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 11th.

This special edition of the popular RPG packs The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition plus over 500 unique Creation Club elements.