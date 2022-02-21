‘Fort Knox’ is an Amazing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Sci-fi City Fan Expansion Featuring Multiple Main Areas

Another day, another great modification for the ever-popular The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Skyrim recently celebrated its 10th anniversary but the RPG is still receiving great mods on a daily basis, further improving Bethesda’s popular game. Today we wanted to share a modification for those looking for a bit of sci-fi modding.

Created by modder ‘Ripcat’, the ‘Fort Knox’ sci-fi city fan expansion for The Elder Scrolls V offers multiple new main sci-fi areas, including Accord Plaza, Downtown, Industrial Zone, Yanabayashi Park, and Lake Athabasca. This new mod also allows players to traverse to “Octo8 Island” – an island that can be accessed via a shuttle from Accord Plaza. In addition to offering these new areas, this mod also features over 400 new NPCs, over 150 interiors, new types of robots, and over 150 modern new weapons/armor, etc.

We’ve included a video of this cool new mod in action down below:

Those interested can download the mod via Nexusmods. Please note that it has been flagged for containing ‘adult’ content. As such, you’ll need to log in and change content preferences within your Nexusmods account.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available globally now for PC and consoles. The game was originally released back in 2011. The next installment in the series, The Elder Scrolls VI, is currently in the works at Bethesda. Recently it has been confirmed that the upcoming title will be exclusive to Xbox and Bethesda aims to make the game a "decade game".

"You go back and you read a review of the first Elder Scrolls. And then you read The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion's, then you read The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim's", Bethesda's Todd Howard said last year. "You black out a couple things. And they read the same. “You've stepped out and oh my gosh, it feels so real.” People change. Technology changes. But the ultimate goal is still to make it so that, when you boot the game up, you feel like you've been transported. […] The Elder Scrolls VI has got to be a “decade game.” How do you make a game where you go into it, like, “People have to play it for a decade?”

