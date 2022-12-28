New Skyrim Mod Adds Kingdom Come Deliverance and For Honor-like Directional Combat

Tired of Skyrim’s rather weak combat system? This new combat for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition shakes things up a little.

Combat has long been one of the weakest aspects of The Elder Scrolls series, and the combat in Skyrim is no different. Luckily, modder ‘Machinegod420’ has now released a mod that adds a Kingdom Come Deliverance and For Honor-like directional combat system to the latest Elder Scrolls entry.

“Want something more realistic (but not that realistic) than the usual action RPG mechanics?”, the modder writes. “Tired of jumping and rolling around instead of clashing swords? Want some more depth to your melee combat? Then this mod is for you!”

“This is a directional combat mod, inspired by multiple swordfighting games such as Kingdom Come Deliverance and Mordhau but is not an exact copy of any one of them, just takes mechanics from them. Is intended to add new mechanics and depth to the relatively meh combat system in Skryim right now.”

It should be noted that using this mod makes 1 vs 1 encounters in the game pretty hard. As such, ‘Machinegod420’ advises using a mod such as the “Wait Your Turn” mod from ‘Monitor144’ in order to add circling behavior to enemies.

The main features of this interesting new mod include damage changes, a stagger system, changes to movement speed, a stamina system, a masterstrike mechanic, and more. We’ve included a video of the mod in action down below:

Those interested in giving this mod a go, download it from Nexusmods here. As always with mods, be sure to follow the provided instructions before downloading and installing it.

Originally released in 2011 for PC, Xbox 360, and PS3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) is available globally now for PC and consoles. This mod only works with the PC version of the game.