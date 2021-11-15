New The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim 4K Texture Mod Upscales All Creation Club Textures

A modder has released a new texture package for The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim that overhauls all textures for every Creation Club mod.

Created by modder ‘HeartAttackMan’, this 4K texture pack was released some days ago alongside the release of Skyrim’s Anniversary Edition. The mod contains upscaled textures for every Creation Club mod. In addition, textures that were already available in 4K resolution have been cleaned and saved with lower compression.

The Elder Scrolls VI Confirmed to be an Xbox Exclusive, Goal is to Make it a “Decade Game”

It should be noted that this mod does not contain all of the mods within the Creation Club. As such, the textures for each mod won’t be useable unless the separate mods are downloaded.

We’ve included some screenshots of the mod in action down below.





















The Creation Club 4K texture mod for Skyrim: Special Edition can be downloaded here. As noted by the mod’s creator – a version for the recently-released Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls V is in the works. Stay tuned.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available globally now across PC and consoles. The game was released back in November of 2011 and celebrated its 10th-anniversary last week. Down below you'll find the contents of this special edition of the game.