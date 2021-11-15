New The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim 4K Texture Mod Upscales All Creation Club Textures
A modder has released a new texture package for The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim that overhauls all textures for every Creation Club mod.
Created by modder ‘HeartAttackMan’, this 4K texture pack was released some days ago alongside the release of Skyrim’s Anniversary Edition. The mod contains upscaled textures for every Creation Club mod. In addition, textures that were already available in 4K resolution have been cleaned and saved with lower compression.
It should be noted that this mod does not contain all of the mods within the Creation Club. As such, the textures for each mod won’t be useable unless the separate mods are downloaded.
We’ve included some screenshots of the mod in action down below.
The Creation Club 4K texture mod for Skyrim: Special Edition can be downloaded here. As noted by the mod’s creator – a version for the recently-released Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls V is in the works. Stay tuned.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available globally now across PC and consoles. The game was released back in November of 2011 and celebrated its 10th-anniversary last week. Down below you'll find the contents of this special edition of the game.
CREATION CLUB
The Anniversary Edition and Upgrade includes over 500 unique pieces of content from Creation Club, including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and more. With Creations, there is a lot more to discover.
DRAGONBORN
With this official add-on for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, journey off the coast of Morrowind, to the island of Solstheim. Encounter new towns, dungeons, and quests, as you traverse the ash wastes and glacial valleys of this new land. Become more powerful with shouts that bend the will of your enemies and even tame dragons. Your fate, and the fate of Solstheim, hangs in the balance as you face off against your deadliest adversary – the first Dragonborn.
DAWNGUARD
The Vampire Lord Harkon has returned to power. By using the Elder Scrolls, he seeks to do the unthinkable - to end the sun itself. Will you join the ancient order of the Dawnguard and stop him? Or will you become a Vampire Lord? In Dawnguard, the ultimate choice will be yours.
HEARTHFIRE
With this official add-on to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, you can purchase land and build your own home from the ground up - from a simple one-room cottage to a sprawling compound complete with an armory, alchemy laboratory, stable, garden, and more. Use all-new tools like the drafting table and carpenter’s workbench to transform quarried stone, clay, and sawn logs into structures and furnishings. Even transform your house into a home by adopting children.
