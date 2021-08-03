Shin Megami Tensei V New Screenshots Showcase Characters, Combat
New Shin Megami Tensei V screenshots have been shared online, showcasing some of the game's characters, demons, combat mechanics, and more.
The new screenshots, which can be found below, showcase the recently revealed characters Tao Isonokami, Yuzuru Atsuta, Ichiro Dazai, Miyazu Atsuta, and Hayao Koshimizu. The new screenshots also show the game's Press Turn combat system, the Magatsuhi Skills, and more.
Shin Megami Tensei V will be the first new entry in the series in quite some time, following the Shin Megami Tensei IV games released on Nintendo 3DS. The game may also feature some online features, according to the game's Australian classification, but Atlus and Nintendo have yet to provide official confirmation.
Shin Megami Tensei V launches on November 12th in North America and Europe exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
- Unfold an allusive story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue light or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world
- Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions but make one mistake and it may be your last
- Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle
- Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series
