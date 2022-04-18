Shin Megami Tensei V Sells 1 Million Copies Worldwide, Atlus Confirms

Shin Megami Tensei V has been doing great on the market since its release back in November 2021, and it has now sold 1 million copies worldwide.

Today, Atlus confirmed that the latest main entry in their long-running JRPG series has sold 1 million units worldwide. To celebrate, the publisher also shared a special illustration created by Character Designer Masayuki Doi.

Shin Megami Tensei V has sold 1 million units worldwide! ✨ Character Designer Masayuki Doi has created a special illustration to celebrate! Thank you so much for your support! #SMT5 pic.twitter.com/ZDKePUroZS — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) April 18, 2022

The Shin Megami Tensei series has been on the rise since the Persona series started becoming more and more popular in the West. The previous main entry in the series, Shin Megami Tensei IV, only managed to sell around 600,000 copies worldwide in two years, so there is no denying that the series as a whole has become more popular in recent times.

Shin Megami Tensei V is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best Japanese role-playing games released last year by checking out my review.