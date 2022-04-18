Shin Megami Tensei V Sells 1 Million Copies Worldwide, Atlus Confirms
Shin Megami Tensei V has been doing great on the market since its release back in November 2021, and it has now sold 1 million copies worldwide.
Today, Atlus confirmed that the latest main entry in their long-running JRPG series has sold 1 million units worldwide. To celebrate, the publisher also shared a special illustration created by Character Designer Masayuki Doi.
Shin Megami Tensei V has sold 1 million units worldwide! ✨
Character Designer Masayuki Doi has created a special illustration to celebrate! Thank you so much for your support! #SMT5 pic.twitter.com/ZDKePUroZS
— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) April 18, 2022
The Shin Megami Tensei series has been on the rise since the Persona series started becoming more and more popular in the West. The previous main entry in the series, Shin Megami Tensei IV, only managed to sell around 600,000 copies worldwide in two years, so there is no denying that the series as a whole has become more popular in recent times.
Shin Megami Tensei V is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best Japanese role-playing games released last year by checking out my review.
Featuring a new approach to exploration and extremely solid gameplay, Shin Megami Tensei V masterfully balances innovation and tradition to offer an excellent JRPG experience. While the technical issues can get in the way, the game's quality is so high that most will be willing to look past them, as the game is one of the best entries in the series and one of the best JRPGs released in 2021.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
USD 59.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter