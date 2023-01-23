Persona 3 Remake Development Is Far Along; To Be Revealed This Summer – Rumor

This month, Persona 3 was made available on modern consoles and PC with a port of the PSP remake of the original, but it is being rumored players will be able to experience the third entry in the series by ATLUS in a brand new way with a full remake.

While this remake has yet to be officially announced, it is apparently pretty far along in development, according to ResetERA forums member Im A Hero Too. According to the user, the remake, which will have so many updates it will feel like a new game, will be revealed together with Persona 6, which is also said to be far along in development, sometime this Summer.

The new Persona 3 remake information comes from a different source, which proved their reliability by correctly revealing that the third and fourth entries in the series would be coming to Xbox Game Pass before the official announcement, but it could still be reliable, as Im A Hero Too has been vetted by the ResetERA mods, so they have proven they access to information not publicly available. Despite all this, until ATLUS makes an official announcement, we have to take everything with a grain of salt.

Those who never experienced the third entry in the series, which introduced many of the gameplay mechanics that define the franchise nowadays, can do so right now thanks to the aforementioned port of Persona 3 Portable, which is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.