Persona 5 Royal Remaster Currently Lead by SEGA

Ule Lopez
Oct 13, 2022, 09:58 AM EDT
Persona 5 Royal

It won't be long before the Phantom Thieves of Hearts from Persona 5 Royal bring the noise to next-gen consoles and PC. Now, we have a few words regarding this upcoming port after an interview with Atlus Producer Shinji Yamamoto, the interview reveals a few of the nuances behind this new port that'll come to the new consoles.

The interview was leaked by ryokutya2089 and translated by Persona Central. It was meant to be part of the Famitsu Issue #1767. In it, Shinji Yamamoto reveals that SEGA was in charge of the development of the remaster of Persona 5 Royal. Not only that, but this was Yamamoto's very first multi-platform porting project, and it made him realize how complicated it is.

Yamamoto also mentioned that a few things have been optimized regarding this new port for next-gen. According to him, some of the effects and such were added to this new version. He stated that "We’ve made some very detailed adjustments. We optimized the number of the pieces of debris that blow away for each model. Elements like effects, number of projectiles, etc"

The producer also highlighted that SEGA has been publishing all of Atlus' games since 2016. However, while Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable were handled internally, other companies have taken over for the release of other games, while SEGA went all-in on Persona 5 Royal. This isn't their first rodeo, either, as it was revealed that the Europe division of SEGA handled Catherine Classic's PC port.

Other companies that weighed in on the development of ports of Atlus titles include Artdink Corporation with Soul Hackers 2; Technical Arts with the port of Catherine: Full Body for Nintendo Switcch; and even the Persona 4 Golden Steam port had Atlus see some help from Preapp Partners.

Persona 5 Royal is coming to Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam) on October 21. Unfortunately, PlayStation 4 users will not be able to upgrade their game copies to the PlayStation 5 version. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Products mentioned in this post

Persona 5 Royal
Soul Hackers 2
USD 60
Xbox Game Pass
USD 42

