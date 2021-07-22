Shin Megami Tensei V New Classification Hints At Online Functionality
Shin Megami Tensei V may have some sort of online functionality, judging from the game's Australian classification.
As spotted by Persona Central, this new classification filed two days ago lists in the consumer advice section "online interactivity". Atlus has yet to confirm any online functionality for the game, so we currently have no idea how players will interact in the upcoming game.
The Australian classification for Shin Megami Tensei V lists "online interactivity" in its consumer advice. This could suggest online functionality for the game, perhaps akin to the Internet StreetPass functions of SMT IV: Apocalypse. - https://t.co/hfKCORxCSC pic.twitter.com/awN3qrpRgP
Yesterday, Atlus shared via its Shin Megami Tensei V News broadcast some new information on the game's characters and combat mechanics. Among the new battle features are Magatsuhi Skills, special skills that can be used by both the player and the enemy once a special gauge has been filled.
Shin Megami Tensei V launches on November 12th in North America and Europe exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
- Unfold an allusive story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue light or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world
- Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions but make one mistake and it may be your last
- Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle
- Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series
