Shin Megami Tensei V New Classification Hints At Online Functionality

Shin Megami Tensei V may have some sort of online functionality, judging from the game's Australian classification.

As spotted by Persona Central, this new classification filed two days ago lists in the consumer advice section "online interactivity". Atlus has yet to confirm any online functionality for the game, so we currently have no idea how players will interact in the upcoming game.

Shin Megami Tensei v New Characters, Battle Features Showcased in New Footage

Yesterday, Atlus shared via its Shin Megami Tensei V News broadcast some new information on the game's characters and combat mechanics. Among the new battle features are Magatsuhi Skills, special skills that can be used by both the player and the enemy once a special gauge has been filled.

Shin Megami Tensei V launches on November 12th in North America and Europe exclusively on Nintendo Switch.