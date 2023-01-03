A Persona 3 Remake Is In The Works; It Will Cut Both FES And P3P Additional Content – Rumor

Persona 3 is coming to modern gaming consoles and PC later this month, but it seems like players will get the chance to experience the story of the third entry in the series by ATLUS in the future with a full-blown remake.

ResetERA user lolilolailo, an Xbox insider who correctly revealed that the third, fourth and fifth entry in the series would be coming to Xbox Game Pass before the official announcement, revealed that a full-blown remake of Persona 3 is one of the unannounced projects the Japanese studio is working on. The remake will feature visuals in the vein of Persona 5 and plenty of quality-of-life improvements. Unfortunately, the remake will not feature all of the content ever made for the game, which was introduced in the P3 FES and P3P versions, such as The Answer epilogue and the female main character campaign.

Because P3P is a cheap port of a PSP game, same as P4G. It's easy money and you can bring the "whole" saga (because, let's be honest, P1 and P2 don't exist) to the new consoles. P3R is like Persona 5, both graphically and QoL stuff related. And the content (or the lack of it) might not leave all the fans happy, so they still have P3P. Also it's Atlus.

Speaking further about the content the Persona 3 remake will not feature, the insider suggests that it will be both The Answer epilogue from P3 FES and the female main character campaign from P3P. Additionally, they also told one user not to get their hopes up regarding any improvement for Tartarus, the procedurally generated main dungeon of the game.

While lolilolailo has proven to be reliable in the past, we have to take this with a grain of salt until this Persona 3 remake gets officially announced. The user, and the information they have revealed, have been vetted by a ResetERA mod, so there may be some truth in what has been revealed.

As mentioned above, PC and console players will soon be able to experience Persona 3 Portable. The game, which launches on January 19th worldwide, includes plenty of new content not found in the original and several quality-of-life improvements that make the experience more enjoyable.