Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden Modern Ports Will Feature Quick Save Option And More

The modern ports of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come with enhanced visuals and a slew of gameplay and quality-of-life improvements that will improve the experience of these classic JRPGs, Atlus detailed today.

As reported by Persona Central, the biggest addition made to both games is Quick Save, which will allow players to save their game at any time. The other additions include enhanced visuals, the ability to change difficulty at any point in Persona 3 Portable, and an album feature in Persona 4 Golden that will allow players to watch story and Social Link events again.

Atlus also shared a presentation video that details the new features included in the upcoming modern ports of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. You can check out this new video below.

Persona 3 Portable will release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on January 19th, the same day Persona 4 Golden launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Both games will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. You can learn more about the Steam version of Persona 4 Golden by checking out Kai's piece.

Coming in at a size of 13.63GB, this PC port of Persona 4 Golden offers remastered visuals that go above and beyond what the PlayStation Vita could output on its 544p display. The majority of the improvements are in the unlockable framerate and character models themselves. From what I could tell, the still images for dialogue and menus remain the same from the PlayStation Vita release with only some antialiasing touch ups to make them look better on full HD displays. The environmental textures and signage are cleaned up but so have a fuzzy and muddied look compared to how much the character models stand out. Cutscene videos also seem to suffer a bit of compression.