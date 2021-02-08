Security Researcher Demos Working Jailbreak on iPhone 11 Running iOS 14 – Video

The future of jailbreak is uncertain with Apple patching exploits and loopholes in its operating system as soon as they are discovered. Lately, there has been no jailbreak released for iOS 14 on newer devices. On older devices, users have been bestowed with the ability to jailbreak any operating device supports all thanks to the hardware exploit. Since it is a hardware exploit, Apple can't fix it via software updates. Nonetheless, newer iPhone models are not so lucky in this regard. Now, a security researcher of Ant Security Lab has shared a demo video of the iPhone 11 jailbreak running iOS 14.

Hacker Demos Jailbreak on iPhone 11 Running iOS 14 - Also Compatible to iOS 14.2

As mentioned earlier, a security researcher @pattern_F_ has shared a video in which he demonstrates jailbreak on iPhone 11 running iOS 14. The exploit was confirmed on Twitter and it can be used to jailbreak iOS 14 to iOS 14.2. That's right, if you're resting on iOS 14.4, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.3 and older builds whereby restricting you to downgrade. However, if you are resting on iOS 14 to iOS 14.2, you might have a chance to jailbreak your iPhone 11 or iPhone 12. The exploit will basically work on all A12 or newer devices including the iPad.

Checkra1n Team Teases Jailbreak Working on iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14.0, iPhone 11 (A12+ device), "#Jailbreak" demo. "Fake news! You didn't install Cydia."🤪

英语太难了（Update: delete the noisy video） pic.twitter.com/sWDseQlAWD — pattern-f (@pattern_F_) February 5, 2021

The security researcher confirmed that it is a 0-day exploit that is currently not fixed by Apple.. This is the reason why there is no intention from his side to release the iOS 14 jailbreak to the public for iPhone 11 or iPhone 12. Take note that since the jailbreak is based on the 0-day exploit, it will also work on iOS 14.3. One of the major con, on the other hand, is that it causes the operating system to panic, This is due to Apple's recently released exploit mitigation system. The new system will prevent hackers from using a certain vulnerability or an exploit in order to develop a jailbreak tool. The researcher seems to be looking for a bypass at this point in an attempt to avoid it.

After a very long time, we have seen a jailbreak demo for the iPhone XS and all newer models running iOS 14 to iOS 14.2. As mentioned earlier, only older devices like the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8 can be jailbroken on iOS 14 using the CHeckra1n jailbreak tool. That's all there is to it, folks. Are you waiting for the next jailbreak on iOS 14? Let us know in the comments,