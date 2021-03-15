CoolStar Announces New Taurine Jailbreak Tool for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3

The Unc0ver team recently released their latest and greatest jailbreak tool for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. While the platform is able to jailbreak the latest iPhone models like the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, and lower, previous jailbreak tools were not able to do so. This gives Unc0ver jailbreak an edge over the rest and we are sure many of you are already running it. Now, CoolStar and the team behind the Odyssey jailbreak have announced a new jailbreak tool for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 called Taurine. Let's dive in to see some more details on the platform and how does it compared to Unc0ver.

CoolStar Announces Taurine for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 - Another Jailbreak Tool in the Making

As we have mentioned earlier, CoolStar has announced that he will be working on a new jailbreak tool for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 which will be based on the exploit detailed by @ModernPwner. While the Unc0ver jailbreak tool for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 is already available to download, another rendition would not be a bad case at all. Another important aspect to go about is that the Taurine jailbreak tool will also be compatible with the new iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, and all the way to iPhone X.

List of Unc0ver Jailbreak Tweaks for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Compatible With All iPhone Models

Take note that CoolStar and his team are more oriented towards the user experience, so we have something good to look forward to. Other than this, CoolStar does not mention whether Sileo will be part of the build or not. We can predict that CoolStar will integrate Sileo with the Taurine jailbreak tool which is built on Swift that offers a far better user experience compared to Cydia.

Introducing Taurine, the latest jailbreak from @OdysseyTeam_ for iOS 14.0 - 14.3! Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/oam4JHt8eS — CoolStar (@CStar_OW) March 15, 2021

At this point in time, we are not sure when might CoolStar see fit to release the platform. The team can potentially release it soon since the Unc0ver jailbreak tool is already out and running. The beta of Taurine jailbreak have been released to internal testers and so far the feedback has been positive. Taurine will be compatible with iPhone models running iOS 14 to iOS 14.3.

This is all for now, folks. We will share more details on the release date as soon as we hear it. How is your experience with the Unco0ver 6.0.0? Let us know in the comments.