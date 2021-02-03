Apple Stopped Signing iOS 14.3, Downgrade No Longer Possible – Here’s What You Should Know

Apple saw fit to release iOS 14.4 last week with a boatload of bug fixes and performance enhancements. Other than this, the build also featured a handful of forward-facing additions. While iOS 14.4 is all out and about, following its usual time frame, Apple has now stopped signing iOS 14.3. What this means is that it is no longer possible to downgrade to iOS 14.3 from iOS 14.4. If you were having concerns regarding iOS 14.4, the window to downgrade to iOS 14.3 is now closed. Scroll down for more details on the subject.

You Can No Longer Downgrade to iOS 14.3 From iOS 14.4 As Apple Stops Signing the Build - Here's What the Jailbreak Community Should Know

Before today, you had the option available to downgrade to iOS 14.3 from iOS 14.4. Now, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.3 that takes away any liberty to download and install the previous build. Generally, when Apple stops signing a specific iOS build, it is no concern to the average user. However, users who are more inclined towards experimentation and jailbreak would have to keep a check on such stuff.

How Does iOS 14.4 Stack Up Against iOS 14.3 in a Speed Test Comparison – Video

As mentioned earlier, most users interested in downgrading to the previous build primarily belong to the jailbreak community. However, no solid jailbreak for iOS 14 has arrived as of now that works with the new iPhone models starting from the iPhone 11. There does exist a Checkra1n jailbreak that supports iOS 14 to even iOS 14.4 - the latest offering from Apple. However, it is based on hardware exploit and it is only available on older iPhone and iPad models, like the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8.

iOS 14.4 features a number of bug fixes for security loopholes as well as the internal working of the operating system. Apple has also seeded the first beta of iOS 14.5 and it has a lot going for it. We can easily classify the build as a major upgrade pertaining to the number of additions it has to brag. For instance, it gives you the ability to wirelessly pair to the PS5 Dual Sense controller with the iPhone and iPad along with the Xbox Series X controllers. In addition to this, you also have the option available to unlock your iPhone using your Apple Watch if you're wearing a mask.

There are countless new additions in iOS 14.5 beta 1 that you can feast your eyes on. As for now, there is no reason not to upgrade to the latest iOS 14.4 build. In addition to those, there is no reason to downgrade to the previous iOS 14.3 build as well. We will update you guys on the matter as soon as we have more word.

What do you think about Apple's idea of not signing older iOS builds when the new one arrives? Shouldn't users be given the liberty to downgrade? Let us know in the comments section below.