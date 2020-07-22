Second-Generation AirPods Pro Will Launch in Second Half of 2021

Apple is planning to launch second-generation AirPods Pro in the second half of 2021, as per a new report by DigiTimes.

As per rumors, the new AirPods Pro might introduce new health-monitoring features. Thanks to new sensors, these health features could include step counting, heart rate monitoring, head movement detection, and more. We're not sure how these features would be different than what an Apple Watch offers.

As per Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to start mass production of the new AirPods Pro in Q4 2021, while they will launch in Q1 2022. This timeline contradicts DigiTimes's timeline. DigiTimes reports that the second-generation AirPods Pro will be assembled by Inventec Appliances in Vietnam, Luxshare, and GoerTek.

If the next-generation AirPods Pro launch around Q1 2022, as per Kuo's prediction, this would be a little over 2 years since the first-generation AirPods Pro launched. Apple had taken the same amount of time before it launched the second-generation AirPods.

Other reports, by Ming-Chi Kuo, said that the third-generation AirPods will look like AirPods Pro, with the same in-era form factor but without active noise cancellation and transparency features. These have also been called AirPods Pro Lite by DigiTimes in various reports. Apple will be using a compact system-in-package similar to AirPods Pro's internals in third-generation AirPods, which should allow the addition of new features.

There are also reports of Apple working on AirPods-branded over-ear headphones which will directly compete against Bose and Sony in the $349 price range. These headphones will have a modular design, active noise cancellation, and gesture-based volume controls. Dubbed AirPods Studio in reports, these will the first over-ear headphones that Apple will release with the AirPods branding, in an attempt to phase out the Beats brand over the coming years. Apple is expected to announce these new headphones before the end of this year.

