Consumer Reports Praises AirPods Pro Audio; Rates It Below Galaxy Buds

Despite being outright impossible to repair, Apple’s AirPods Pro are generally well-received for superior audio quality as well as nifty features to further deliver that stellar sound experience. Now Consumer Reports is here with its own AirPods Pro review and while it gives due praise to the new product, it’s still not the best for customers.

Surprisingly, Galaxy Buds Does Not Offer Noise Cancellation Like the AirPods Pro and Still Gets a Higher Rating

Shortly after praising the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Consumer Reports says the improvements in the AirPods Pro are quite evident, in both design and sound quality.

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro Firmware 2B588, Previously 2B584

“The AirPods Pro sound really good. Like a majority of Bluetooth headphones, the Pros still might not suit the most critical audiophiles. But the significant improvement in sound paired with the features consumers love from the older AirPods should make this model a serious contender if you’re in the market for a pair of true wireless earphones.”

Consumer Reports also says that the AirPods Pro’s noise-canceling feature works great and blocks out ambient noise for when you want to have an enjoyable listening experience. The review also stated that while Apple didn’t create the Transparency feature first, it works very well with the AirPods Pro, especially when users want to switch between this mode and noise cancellation. As for battery life, Consumer Reports states it’s more or less the same compared to Apple’s second-generation AirPods, but you’re getting more features in return for that same battery endurance.

Sadly, AirPods Pro received a review score of 75, and while that puts Apple’s product at a higher ranking than Amazon’s Echo Buds at 65, it’s lower than Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, which don’t even feature noise-cancellation.

“The Echo Buds, Amazon’s new noise-canceling true wireless headphones, didn’t score quite as well in our tests, but they’re solid performers and far cheaper at $130. And while the AirPods Pro sound far better than Apple’s earlier models, they still don’t meet the audio quality of our top pick for true wireless sound, the Samsung Galaxy Buds, which also sell for around $130. (They aren’t noise-canceling.)”

Regardless, Consumer Reports says that if you’re in the market for wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro will easily be the choice for most people. Speaking of choices, if you want to know the detailed differences between Apple’s AirPods Pro and regular AirPods, be sure to read our comparison.

Source: Consumer Reports

Products mentioned in this post AirPods

USD 129.99 Airpods Pro

USD 234.98 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.