AirPods 3 Could Have a Complex SiP, Allowing Apple to Cram in More Components, Leading to Additional Features

Apple’s next-generation AirPods, which at this point, we’ll be calling them the AirPods 3 is reported to feature a complex SiP or system-in-package. While this could make the wireless earbuds even more difficult to take apart, it’s expected to make the upcoming product more feature-enriched.

AirPods 3 Could Adopt Similar SiP Package as the Current-Generation AirPods Pro

In adopting SiP packaging, the AirPods 3 could get rid of SMT, or surface mount technology used in current versions. This will enable Apple to cram in more components in the same volume, meaning that these might ship with extra features and sold at a more affordable price.

In fact, a report from Ming-Chi Kuo highlights that the AirPods 3 might use the same SiP packaging as the current-generation AirPods Pro, as that is what gives them those advanced features such as noise-cancellation, transparency mode, and mode.

It’s expected that this SiP packaging will be introduced for the AirPods 3 in 2021, and it’s even possible that the successor to the second-generation AirPods might sport a design similar to the AirPods Pro. There are also rumors that an ‘AirPods Pro Lite’ might arrive during the second half of 2020, but it’s unconfirmed if these will use SMT or SiP technology. To be fair, it’s not even clear if there is an AirPods Pro Lite, so it’s paramount to treat this information with a pinch of salt for now.

The introduction of the AirPods 3 in 2021 could mean that Apple significantly reduces the price of the second-generation AirPods as well as the AirPods Pro. The pricing of the upcoming AirPods unfortunately, isn’t confirmed at this time, but we’ll definitely update you in the future as more info becomes available, so stay tuned.

