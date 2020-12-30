iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Once More Reported to Get 120Hz LTPO Screens, With Four Models Arriving in 2021

This isn’t the first time Apple is rumored to use 120Hz LTPO display technology on the more premium iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. A new report now talks about how Apple’s Korean display suppliers are expected to see a growth in 2021, possibly leading to higher earnings due to partnering with the iPhone giant.

Samsung and LG Said to Provide Upgraded Display Technology to Apple for the iPhone 13 Lineup, but Surprisingly, There’s No Mention of BOE

With four models expected to arrive in 2021, ETNews summarizes which display tech we should expect for each iPhone 13 version. Sadly, if you want to see what a faster screen is all about on an iPhone, you’ll have to spend a little extra money in the future.

iPhone 13 mini - 5.4-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED

iPhone 13 - 6.1-inch 60Hz LTPS OLED

iPhone 13 Pro - 6.1-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED

iPhone 13 Pro Max - 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED

The report mentions that Apple could see a supply price increase, but it’s not confirmed if the company will absorb those costs or pass them on to customers in the form of hiked prices. The advantage of LTPO technology on a smartphone is it will dynamically switch between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the type of content being shown. This helps conserve battery life, which will be a paramount goal for Apple because all iPhone 13 models are expected to feature upgraded 5G modems.

As well all know, these modems are extreme battery guzzlers and likely one of the reasons why Apple chose to omit using a 120Hz panel on the iPhone 12 series, even though each model featured supported hardware. The report mentions that Samsung and LG will be responsible for supplying these OLED screens, but it doesn’t mention BOE anywhere. The Chinese display maker was earlier reported to start shipping OLED panels for the iPhone 12 family while also having a dedicated production line for the iPhone 13 lineup in H1, 2021.

One industry insider also mentioned in the report claims that since iPhone sales are strong, there are high expectations from next year’s models, which shouldn’t experience any production delay. This reveals that we might see the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max arrive in September of next year rather than in October. If there are any changes to Apple’s plan, we’ll update you accordingly.

Do you like next year’s iPhone 13 family so far, or do you believe the less pricey models should also receive a 120Hz LTPO upgrade? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: ETNews