BOE to Reportedly Ship iPhone 12 OLED Screens This Month After Successfully Passing Apple’s Validation Tests

BOE didn’t do itself any favors when it failed Apple’s validation phase of quality OLED screens. This would likely be why the Chinese display manufacturer failed to provide Samsung OLED panels for its upcoming Galaxy S21 range. Things appear to be positive now for the manufacturer, at least when it comes to securing orders from Apple.

BOE Will Also Supply a Portion of OLED Screens to Apple for the 2021 iPhone 13 Series

Apart from the iPhone 13 series expected to arrive in September of 2021, BOE will also begin shipping Apple OLED screens for the iPhone 12 family this month, according to research organization Luotu Technology. Apparently, the Chinese display maker passed Apple’s quality assessment phase, meaning it can become part of the iPhone giant’s supply chain before 2020 draws to a close.

Apple Car Images, Video Shows an Automobile Design Inspired by the Magic Mouse in Latest Concept

To amp the OLED panels' production, BOE is also reported to reserve an entire assembly line for Apple in H2, 2021. However, the previous report's details stated that this production line would be for the iPhone 13 series. Now that BOE has passed Apple’s validation, it’s unconfirmed if the same assembly line will be utilized to make iPhone 12 OLEDs too. Our guess is it will, and here’s why. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will once more release four new iPhone models in 2021 like it did this year, with all four sporting the same display sizes as their predecessors.

With very little change in the display’s dimensions, BOE can likely make adjustments to this production line accordingly. The report also mentions that by 2024, BOE hopes to acquire 40 percent of the global flexible OLED market share, with the remaining portion likely belonging to Samsung. According to the report, with LG Display also expected to provide Apple with iPhone 13 displays, the company won’t be looking for additional OLED suppliers.

With three manufacturers ready for next year, Apple is expected to have a successful 2021, as it could ship the highest number of iPhones ever, thanks to a growing demand for 5G-ready devices.

News Source: CnBeta