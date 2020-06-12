Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ to Feature 120Hz Displays to Rival the iPad Pro in at Least One Area

Apart from the 2020 iPad Pro, as well as the models released before it, no other tablet on the market provides support for a 120Hz high refresh rate display, but Samsung could be looking to change that if the latest rumor holds true. It looks like Samsung is looking to take on the iPad Pro in one area, and it looks like the feature could be arriving to both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.

Evidence of 120Hz Displays Arriving for Both Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Could Be Explained by the Battery Capacity Bump in the Smaller Version

While there is no evidence of a 120Hz display provided in the latest Galaxy Tab S7’s renders that were shared earlier, Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to declare that both this and the larger Galaxy Tab S7+ will arrive with high refresh rate screens. Whether or not you take his word for it, the timing of this tweet isn’t off by any means and we’ll explain why. Firstly, the regular Galaxy Tab S7 is said to get a decent battery bump of 7760mAh.

The display size is said to be the same as the 11-inch iPad Pro, making it only slightly larger than the previous-generation Galaxy Tab S6’s 10.5-inch screen. Despite the Galaxy Tab S7 being thicker than its predecessor, perhaps the bump in battery capacity was necessary to provide the user ample endurance with the 120Hz mode enabled.

Galaxy Tab S7/S7+，120Hz！ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 12, 2020

Another reason why a 120Hz refresh rate display rumor on both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ makes a lot of sense is that the same technology has been featured on the Galaxy S20 lineup. In fact, the Galaxy Note 20 range is said to get a more refined version of this high refresh rate display, so there’s a possibility that the same screen might show up on both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.

Sadly, Ice Universe didn’t mention in his tweet when both these slates will be released. Well, he didn’t have to because Samsung is expected to unveil both tablets during its online Unpacked event rumored to kick off on August 5. While the Galaxy Note 20 lineup is expected to go on sale starting August 20, it’s possible the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ might be released much earlier, and we’ll keep you in the loop when that happens, so stay tuned.

News Source: Twitter (Ice Universe)