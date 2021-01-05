Samsung Offering Galaxy Buds Pro, Smart Tags as Bonuses, but Only if You Pre-Order the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Even before Samsung announced its Galaxy S21 Unpacked launch event titled ‘Everyday Epic,’ it was rumored that the manufacturer would offer Galaxy Buds Pro as a pre-order bonus to early adopters. We’re now finding out that alongside those true wireless earbuds, Samsung will also offer its Smart Tags, but there’s a catch. You’ll have to secure the most expensive Galaxy S21 family member, which is the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Early Adopters of Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus Will Still Get Pre-Order Bonuses, but It Won’t Include the Galaxy Buds Pro

A fresh update from the tipster known as The Galox mentions pre-order bonuses, including the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Smart Tags if you’re one of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's early adopters. Though the model is sure to be one ultra-expensive flagship, thankfully, Samsung has made things a lot easier by offering customers desirable trade-in deals.

For instance, you get $700 of trade-in value if you hand over an iPhone 12 mini; that’s Samsung pretty much absorbing the retail price of the 5.4-inch iPhone that launched a few months ago. To get the same trade-in offer for any Samsung-branded smartphone, you’ll have to present any Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, or a member of the Galaxy S20 series. Now that’s a sweet deal. Unfortunately, what isn’t sweet is early adopters of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus not getting the same treatment as those who will pre-order the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Let me be more clear: Galaxy S21 Ultra Pre order: Smart Tags & Galaxy Buds Pro Galaxy S21 & S21+ Pre Order: Smart Tags & Galaxy Buds Live pic.twitter.com/DpvrvOOZAT — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 5, 2021

Then again, instead of the Galaxy Buds Pro, they’ll receive the Galaxy Buds Live, along with Smart Tags. With the Galaxy Buds Live, you likely won’t experience the same audio experience as the Galaxy Buds Pro, and you’ll lose out on Active Noise Cancellation. For some, that won’t matter as much because these are still freebies that early adopters are getting for no extra charge at the end of the day.

The Galaxy Buds Pro were already on sale on Facebook earlier, though an early hands-on video reveals their sound quality isn’t as great as what the AirPods Pro bring to the table. We’d still advise you not to change your entire decision over a single video and wait for detailed reviews to come through instead. As always, we’ll be here to provide you with all the details on January 14, so stay tuned.

News Source: The Galox