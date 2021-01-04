Galaxy Buds Pro Are on Sale on Facebook Ahead of Their Launch

It is already confirmed that Samsung is holding its Unpacked or Everyday Epic event on 14th January this month. They will be announcing the Galaxy S21 series along with the Galaxy Buds Pro. There is a lot about the Galaxy Buds Pro that we have already heard about, but someone apparently has their hands on the Buds Pro and is selling them on Facebook Marketplace.

Galaxy Buds Pro Can be Yours for $180, Sort Of

The person who has listed the Buds Pro on the Marketplace claim to have two pairs and one of them was put on the sale. The price they have mentioned was $180, which seems fair considering how that is also our speculation as far as the price is concerned. They even shared the pictures as proof of ownership so that you can check those below.

Galaxy S21 Ultra’s S-Pen Gets Pictured, Along With a New Case to Help Users Carry It in the Upcoming Flagship









Now, there is some information that can be gathered from the sale. Firstly, the retail box is black this time around rather than being white. The back of the box reveals some information as far as the specs are concerned.

For instance, you are getting a 2-way speaker system and an improved iPX7 rating. Not just that, the retail box also confirms active noise cancellation and details about the battery. For starters, the Galaxy Buds Pro should be able to deliver 5-hour listening with ANC on and 18 additional hours in the case, which is pretty good considering how ANC does tend to take a lot of battery.

At this point, you don't really need any other information as to when these are going official. We know that they will be released alongside the Galaxy S21 series in just 10 days.

However, if you are willing to be the early adapter, you can go ahead and purchase these Buds for yourself, provided they are still on sale, and someone has not bought them already, or the listing hasn't been taken down.