Galaxy S21 Ultra Might Be the Only One Featuring an Exynos 1000; Lower-End Models May Stick With Exynos 992

With the Galaxy S20 Ultra treated to high-end hardware, it looks like Samsung might stick with the same strategy when it comes to the Galaxy S21 Ultra unveiling. However, apart from the obvious upgrades such as more RAM, bigger battery, and others, one tipster claims Samsung might use its rumored 5nm Exynos 1000 with the Galaxy S21 Ultra only, while the less expensive versions might stick with the Exynos 992.

Previously, Samsung Was Rumored to Use the Exynos 1000 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Skip the Snapdragon 875 Altogether

Samsung may have wanted to release an Exynos 1000-only family of the Galaxy S21 series but tipster MauriQHD states that only the Galaxy S21 Ultra might get preferential treatment as far as the hardware specs go. He’s unsure about the Galaxy S21 Plus but states that the regular Galaxy S21 might feature an Exynos 991 or Exynos 992, whatever Samsung decides to name it at the end.

He also states that the Exynos 990 was considered, but looking at how this silicon fails to keep up with the Snapdragon 865, it’s somewhat obvious that Samsung will refrain from using this in its next flagship range for 2021. Earlier, it was rumored that the Snapdragon 875 was too expensive, forcing Samsung to search for another alternative. Naturally, the Galaxy S21 isn’t expected until 2021, so Samsung has several to months to decide what sort of hardware will be present in each model.

S21 series S21U = Exynos 1000

S21+ = ?

S21 = Exynos 991/992 without AMD gpu that is being debated as the roster, the 990 was considered too, but not much success, so far*

they are also talking about changing the name Exynos, so a 2x1 leak i guess 🙂 im hearing — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) July 25, 2020

The Exynos 991, or Exynos 992 could be used to lower the retail price of the Galaxy S21, as Samsung will reportedly stick with a 60Hz refresh rate option with the base model to bring down the cost. While this might infuriate a lot of customers, Samsung needs to employ such measures and prevent flagship smartphone prices from reaching a new ‘high’. Thankfully, since Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed this information, it’s best to treat it with a pinch of salt for now and await future updates.

Do you think you’ll skip the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus and get the Galaxy S21 Ultra if it arrives with a more powerful chipset? Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: Twitter (MauriQHD)