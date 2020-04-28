Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra Are Samsung’s Most Popular 5G Phones as Company Attains a Very High Market

Despite previous reports talking about a decline in demand for the Galaxy S20 range, it appears as if Samsung is unaffected by COVID-19 as the demand for its 5G smartphones increased significantly in Q1 2020. Safe to say, Samsung is generating massive sales in the 5G department for its Galaxy S20 lineup. According to Strategy Analytics, Samsung raked a 34.4 percent 5G market share in the first quarter of 2020 and shipped around 8.3 million units.

This figure leads up to a total of 24.1 million 5G smartphones that have been shipped worldwide through the entire Q1 2020. This only goes to show the excessive demand for 5G phones even in the midst of the pandemic. Moreover, Samsung isn’t the only giant generating sales for its 5G enabled Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra; following Samsung is Huawei with 8 million units shipped in the first quarter as well.

The only major difference between the two OEMs is the target market. For Samsung, it is the USA, South Korea, and some parts of Europe where its 5G smartphones are being shipped currently. As for Huawei, it has a huge demand in China. This isn’t bad at all, as according to Strategy Analytics, the demand for 5G smartphones is largely coming from China which is likely ‘to expand dramatically in 2020’ despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Samsung’s popularity in China, it remains weak regardless of its 5G smartphones being sold globally. Overall, the Galaxy S20 sales look healthy and expanding with the increasing demand. However, there are certain reports that say otherwise, and you can check them out below.

Source: StreetInsider