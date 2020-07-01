Asus ROG Phone 3 to be Announced on July 22 at “ROG Game Changer” Event

We see a lot of gaming phones out in the market these days and to be fair, it all started with the original ROG Phone. The company continued to improve the experience for users with the ROG Phone 2. Now, we're expecting Asus to announce the ROG Phone 3. Well, Asus has posted a countdown on its website (via XDA Developers) that tells us that the ROG Phone 3 will be announced on July 22 at the company's 'ROG Game Changer' event.

We're expecting big from Asus with the ROG Phone 3. The phone went through TENAA listing last month and it shared what it will potentially bring to the table. Check out the leaked image of the phone down below, courtesy of Slashleaks. Since it will be a phone oriented towards mobile gaming, we expect the device to feature impressive specifications.

The ROG Phone 3 will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage capacity. It will pack a gigantic 6.59-inch FHD+ panel with an expected 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of what the device will have to offer in the camera performance, the ROG Phone 3 will feature 64MP main lens, a 13MP secondary camera.

When the ROG Phone 3 launches, it will probably be the most powerful Android phone out there. Asus will also potentially optimize the software with hardware for an enhanced experience. Like last time, we also expect the company to add a dedicated cooling mechanism because smartphones tend to get very hot in long gaming sessions.

As mentioned earlier, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be announced on July 22nd at 11 AM ET. If you're looking forward to the device, do stay tuned for the full coverage. What are your thoughts on the design of the gaming phone? Are you looking forward to the release?

News Source: ASUS