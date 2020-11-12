Exynos 1080 Is Samsung’s First 5nm SoC, Sports Cortex-A78 Cores, Delivers 100% Multi-Core Improvement Over Exynos 990

After months of waiting, the Exynos 1080 has finally been announced and is Samsung’s first 5nm EUV chip that will be found in non-flagship smartphones. The Korean giant claims that the new silicon brings in a massive number of improvements over the Exynos 990, so let us check out all the details right here.

Exynos 1080 Features a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU Cluster With a 200MP Single Camera Support and More

Samsung’s new 5nm EUV process is expected to make chips 25 percent smaller and 20 percent more power-efficient than the company’s 7nm EUV node that made the Exynos 990. However, Samsung kicks it up a notch by stating that the Exynos 1080 can deliver up to a 50 percent increase in single-core performance and a 100 percent improvement in multi-core performance when pitted against the Exynos 990.

Every Galaxy S21 Model Might Come Bundled With Samsung’s Wireless Galaxy Buds Beyond Instead of Wired AKG Earphones

That’s a lot of gains for a chip that isn’t even categorized under the flagship silicon category. It will be exciting to see how the Exynos 2100 performs when it officially releases. In case you’re wondering which cores the Exynos 1080 uses, Samsung has provided a breakdown on its specifications page of the chipset.

One Cortex-A78 core running at 2.80GHz

Three Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.60GHz

Four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.00GHz

Apart from the CPU, the Exynos 1080 also takes advantage of the Mali-G78 MP10 GPU. Samsung claims that the graphics processor can deliver 130 percent higher performance than the Mali-G77 MP11 GPU running with the Exynos 990.

Other Specifications and Features

When it comes to imaging, the Exynos 1080 can support up to six cameras up to a 200MP resolution. Aside from that, the new chipset can record 10-bit 4K video while being able to edit HDR 10+ videos on the fly. Other connectivity features include support for Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, along with mmWave and sub-6GHz support. Samsung’s latest chipset also supports high refresh rate displays, which was a limitation with the Exynos 990. For WQHD+ displays, the Exynos 1080 has sufficient firepower to refresh at 90Hz, and up to 144Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolutions.

It’s not confirmed which Samsung smartphone will be the first to feature the Exynos 1080, but Vivo has partnered with the company to bring the first handset powered by the silicon outside of the Samsung brand. Hopefully, we’ll get to see how it performs in the future, so stay tuned for more updates.