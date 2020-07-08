Galaxy Note 20 Series Won’t Support 120Hz Refresh Rate at QHD+ Resolution, Just Like the Galaxy S20 Range

Though the Galaxy S20 series was the first from Samsung to feature 120Hz refresh rate support, it couldn’t be enabled at the highest resolution. A tipster later revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 will have a ‘fine-tuned’ display, implying that the upcoming lineup might support the 120Hz refresh rate at the highest resolution. Unfortunately, there might have been a change in Samsung’s plans according to a different tweet, though the reasons aren’t highlighted.

Galaxy Note 20 Will Still Be More Power Efficient Than Galaxy S20, Thanks to an LTPO Display

A tweet from MauriQHD summarizes Samsung’s plan for the Galaxy Note 20. The strange thing about this Tweet is OnePlus still managed to provide support for this, and it’s a much smaller phone company than Samsung, so why couldn’t the Korean giant pull this off? Looks like the answer to these questions will be given in the coming weeks, or shortly after Samsung’s Unpacked event, which will be held on August 5.

Personally, we feel that having the WQHD+ resolution rendered at 120 frames per second is unnecessary at this stage and that too on a display that can be fit in the palm of your hand. Don’t get us wrong, we’d appreciate it if this feature was present, but there are other additions to look forward to as well. For example, the Galaxy Note 20 series will reportedly arrive with LTPO technology, resulting in 10-15 percent improved efficiency.

so no QHD + 120hz on the Note 20 series at least right now

Additionally, Samsung is reported to improve the Galaxy Note 20’s camera, and while the zoom capability is rumored to be limited to 50x, the image quality is expected to improve considerably. The Note 20’s S-Pen is also reported to gain improvements, with the latest report stating that the stylus might be used as a pointer, giving users the ability to select, display, and highlight specific areas.

While all of these are plus points and more than enough encouragement to go out and get this flagship, we’re more than curious to know that if you plan on getting the Galaxy Note 20, is the lack of QHD+ 120Hz support going to be a deal-breaker for you? Tell us down in the comments.

