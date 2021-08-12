Why the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Does Not Have an in-Screen Camera and Galaxy Z Fold 3 Does? Samsung Answers

Despite Samsung having launched two foldable smartphones yesterday, they have a swath of differences between them. For one thing, the company incorporated an in-screen selfie camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 called UDC technology but left out the feature on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. If Samsung wanted, it could have easily introduced the same sensor on the less expensive foldable, so why did the company choose a different direction? Here is the answer you seek.

Samsung May Have Implied That It Left out the in-Screen Camera on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Because of Its Inferior Image-Snapping Capabilities

Samsung explains that the form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 makes it ideal for it to feature an in-screen front camera, according to Sammobile. The company also states that the front camera of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also an important aspect to capture selfies. This might be a subtle way of telling us that the in-screen camera of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 cannot match the 10MP shooter belonging to the $999 clamshell smartphone, and that is understandable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 already houses a versatile camera setup, with the premium foldable smartphone not just sporting a 16MP in-screen camera, but a 10MP sensor on the cover display, with which you can already capture high-quality selfies with. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, does not offer this flexibility thanks to its clamshell design, which is probably the reason why Samsung did not bring this feature.

Of course, that does not mean that successors of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will never get UDC technology. It is just that when camera sensors improve to the point where they do not compromise image quality when placed under the display, that is when we will see them in higher frequencies. Also, in-screen cameras are expensive to implement, so it is likely that you might not see the Galaxy Z Flip 3 getting sold for $999 if it came with this technology.

News Source: Sammobile