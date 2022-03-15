Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Now Getting One UI 4.1

Samsung has been killing it with One UI as it is becoming increasingly popular and with the latest version being One UI 4.1, which is limited to the Galaxy S22 series at the moment. Samsung seems to have decided to push the update to older devices as well, starting with the beloved Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Shows Some Love to Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 with One UI 4.1 Update

In a blog post today, Samsung has gone ahead and announced that One UI 4.1 is coming soon to other Galaxy flagships as well as midrange devices with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 being the first one to receive the update as it has started to roll out in Korea as well as around the world.

Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 Pro are Prone to the Dirty Pipe Vulnerability

Among other features, the latest update also brings March 2022 security patches, and if you do own any of the two phones, you can start looking for the update in case you do not get an automatic notification.

Additionally, Samsung has also confirmed the list of smartphones and tablets that are going to get the One UI 4.1.

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy A series (exact models not specified yet)

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 Plus

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy Z Fold

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung has not really shared the exact timeline regarding the update and while the One UI 4.1 does not bring a massive overhaul, it does bring some new features such as Google Duo Live integration, Expert RAW app, Object Eraser, Quick Share, Grammarly integration in Samsung Keyboard and more.

Have you received the One UI 4.1 update on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3? Let us know how your experience has been so far.