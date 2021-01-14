Samsung Announces Galaxy SmartTags – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event right now, unveiling a range of products that work together in the company's ecosystem. While most of us are anxious about the Galaxy S21 series, the company has also announced a new accessory that allows users to track their belongings. That's right, we're talking about the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags. The small rectangular accessory will allow you to locate your personal belongings which can be anything that you attach them to. Let's dive in to see some more details on it.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTags Is a Small Rectangular Accessory to Locate Lost Items

If you're worried about losing your personal items, you can simply attach the Samsung SmartTags to them and then locate them using your phone. It can be keys, your wallet, your backpack, or any other thing. Using the Samsung SmartThings Find app, you can easily track the item. The company has also announced the SmartTags Plus which boasts a few other nifty features as well/.

In terms of design, the Galaxy SmartTags feature a small rectangular design. It's made of plastic with a little circular gap so you can attach it to items. The SmartTags are available in a wide range of colors so you can just pick the one that matches your belonging.

In terms of features, the Samsung SmartTags are integrated with the company's SmartThings Find app. The app will come in handy when you're looking for a lost item. The tag will send Bluetooth signals to nearby Samsung devices and the devices do not have to be your own. The accumulated signals will guide you to the precise location of the tag which is attached to the item. The SmartTags will boast a small coin battery which, according to Samsung, will last months before giving in.

The Galaxy SmartTags Plus features everything the standard variant boasts but also brags the use of Ultra-Wideband technology for spatial and directional tracking. This will allow for a more precise location tracking experience. The AR Finder on your phone can also be used to find tags.

In terms of availability, the Galaxy SmartTags and SmartTags Plus will go on sale on January 29 alongside the Galaxy S21. The Tile-like location tracking accessory will be available at $19 or £29 per tag. We will share more details on the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags soon, so do stick around. Also, share your views with us in the comments.