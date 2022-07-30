Menu
Company

Huawei Tag is the Company’s AirTag Competitor, But Costs a Lot Less

Ali Salman
Jul 30, 2022
Huawei Tag and AirTag Features

Apple's item-tracking accessory is a necessity for many and we are seeing several companies jumping to introduce their rendition of the device. Huawei has launched its latest Huawei Tag accessory that aims to track lost or miss placed items. While the functionality is similar to the AirTag, the mechanism is different. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

The Huawei Tag Lacks The Ultra-wideband Chip Unlike Apple's AirTag But Costs a Lot Less

While there is a boatload of smart trackers in the market, the Huawei Tag is a much cheaper alternative to Apple's AirTag. Unlike the AirTag, the Huawei Tag ditches the GPS module and relies on Bluetooth devices to position itself. At this point, it is not sure if the accessory requires the use of Huawei branded devices. If it does, the accessory will only be a success in the Chinese market.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Apple AirTag Helps a Tennessee Man Find His SUV

The AirTag makes use of Apple devices to pinpoint its location. What this means is that it can not measure its location where there are least Apple products, such as in South Korea. In addition, the Huawei Tag also does not feature the ultra-wideband chip. Due to the absence of the chip, precise location tracking is rendered impossible.

Huawei Tag and AirTag Features

Nonetheless, the Huawei Tag features IP67 water and dust resistance. Furthermore, it packs a battery that should last you up to a year. As for security, Huawei has embedded an NFC chip to share the owners' information when it is required. In addition, it also features a small speaker that helps locate tags nearby.

Currently, the Huawei Tag is only available in China, retailing for only CNY 99 or ~$15. You can also buy a pack of four tags for CNY 299 or ~$45. In terms of price, the Huawei Tag is a lot cheaper than Apple's AirTag. You can pre-order the accessory starting July 30.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Are you looking to get your hands on it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order