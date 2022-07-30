Huawei Tag is the Company’s AirTag Competitor, But Costs a Lot Less

Apple's item-tracking accessory is a necessity for many and we are seeing several companies jumping to introduce their rendition of the device. Huawei has launched its latest Huawei Tag accessory that aims to track lost or miss placed items. While the functionality is similar to the AirTag, the mechanism is different. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

The Huawei Tag Lacks The Ultra-wideband Chip Unlike Apple's AirTag But Costs a Lot Less

While there is a boatload of smart trackers in the market, the Huawei Tag is a much cheaper alternative to Apple's AirTag. Unlike the AirTag, the Huawei Tag ditches the GPS module and relies on Bluetooth devices to position itself. At this point, it is not sure if the accessory requires the use of Huawei branded devices. If it does, the accessory will only be a success in the Chinese market.

The AirTag makes use of Apple devices to pinpoint its location. What this means is that it can not measure its location where there are least Apple products, such as in South Korea. In addition, the Huawei Tag also does not feature the ultra-wideband chip. Due to the absence of the chip, precise location tracking is rendered impossible.

Nonetheless, the Huawei Tag features IP67 water and dust resistance. Furthermore, it packs a battery that should last you up to a year. As for security, Huawei has embedded an NFC chip to share the owners' information when it is required. In addition, it also features a small speaker that helps locate tags nearby.

Currently, the Huawei Tag is only available in China, retailing for only CNY 99 or ~$15. You can also buy a pack of four tags for CNY 299 or ~$45. In terms of price, the Huawei Tag is a lot cheaper than Apple's AirTag. You can pre-order the accessory starting July 30.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Are you looking to get your hands on it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.