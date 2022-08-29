Menu
Company

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 Are Getting Camera-Centric Update

Furqan Shahid
Aug 29, 2022
Which Galaxy S22 Model Are You Planning to Buy? [Poll]

The cameras on the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S21 series are among the best when you are talking about smartphone cameras. However, Samsung is committed to ensuring that they are getting better than before as the company has just decided to push out an update that makes improvements across the board, and for those who have been wondering about a good overall photography experience, this update is definitely something that is going to make sense for everyone.

Samsung Improves the Photography Experience for Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 Users Across the Board

Samsung has decided to roll out the update for all Galaxy S22 users in South Korea. The update has firmware versions S901NKSU2AVHB, S906NKSU2AVHB, and S906NKSU2AVHB. The update is currently rolling out in South Korea. However, it is safe to say that it will be rolling out in other regions soon, and we will keep you posted.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Leaks – A Big Upgrade for Mid-Range Devices

Now, for those wondering, the new update does bring a number of camera-centric improvements for the Galaxy S22 series. You are getting the ability to make hyperlapse on the 3x telephoto camera. Not just that, the QR code scanning speed as well as OCR are also getting some improvements.

The update that is rolling out to the Galaxy S22 series will also be coming to the Galaxy S21 series. So, if you are still using the older generation of phones, you have good news, too.

Needless to say, Samsung's commitment to releasing the update and making the cameras even better than they are is definitely something commendable.

As stated before, the update is only rolling out in South Korea but we are expecting the update to hit the other regions really soon.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order