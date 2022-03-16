Galaxy S21 Series Now Receiving the One UI 4.1 Update

It has been less than 24 hours since Samsung started delivering the One UI 4.1 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 and now, the Galaxy S21 series in parts of the world is also receiving the One UI 4.1 update. This just goes to show Samsung's commitment to be sure that they are delivering the updates on time and making the overall experience easier and much better for everyone.

Samsung Proves its Commitment to Software as it Pushes One UI 4.1 Update on Galaxy S21 Devices

The update started with the Galaxy S21 on Rogers but now, more and more versions are receiving it. Remember, the update is currently rolling out in Canada, so it is highly likely that your region has not received it. I checked it in Pakistan on my Galaxy S21 Ultra and I still have not received the update but it is only a matter of days for the update to be available everywhere.

With that said, for those wondering what One UI 4.1 is bringing to the Galaxy S21 and all the other supported devices, it is important to know that most of the changes are under the hood. However, the good news is that the changes and the features that are actually coming are rather impressive when it comes to improving the quality of life. So, you could actually have a great overall experience with the update.

For all the devices that have not received the update yet, we will keep you posted as the One UI 4.1 becomes available in more regions.

Have you received the One UI 4.1 on your Galaxy S21? Let us know how your experience has been so far.