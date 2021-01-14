Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus Go Official With 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate Displays, Upgraded Cameras, 5nm Chips, More
Out with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus and in with their successors; the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. Samsung didn’t take long in unveiling the new flagship models. In fact, the Korean giant announced these two way earlier than expected, alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Buds Pro. This time, Samsung has improved upon what made the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus great in the first place, refined some changes, and materialized the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. Let us check out more details to see what they offer.
Display Size and Resolution
Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus ship with a flat Full HD+ dynamic AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution that’s HDR10+ certified. They also feature an Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that switches between 48-120Hz to conserve battery life. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch screen, while the Galaxy S21 Plus is slightly bigger, at 6.7 inches.
Hardware Specifications
According to Samsung, both models sport a 5nm chipset. At this point, there’s no hiding that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus will arrive in either the Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 flavors, depending on which country you reside in. You also get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, coupled with either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Camera
Without going into unnecessary details, given below are the optics specifications belonging to both flagships.
Galaxy S21 rear camera
- 12MP wide-angle with 79-degree FOV, OIS, F/1.8 aperture, and 1.8µm individual pixel size
- 12MP ultrawide with 120-degree FOV, F/2.2 aperture, and 1.4µm individual pixel size
- 64MP telephoto unit, with 76-degree FOV, 3x Hybrid Optic zoom, F/2.0 aperture, and 0.8µm individual pixel size
Galaxy S21 front camera
- 10MP single shooter with 80-degree FOV, F/2.2 aperture, and 1.22µm individual pixel size
Galaxy S21 Plus rear camera
- 12MP wide-angle with 79-degree FOV, OIS, F/1.8 aperture, and 1.8µm individual pixel size
- 12MP ultrawide with 120-degree FOV, F/2.2 aperture, and 1.4µm individual pixel size
- 64MP telephoto unit, with 76-degree FOV, 3x Hybrid Optic zoom, F/2.0 aperture, and 0.8µm individual pixel size
Galaxy S21 Plus front camera
- 10MP single shooter with 80-degree FOV, F/2.2 aperture, and 1.22µm individual pixel size
Battery Capacity
The Galaxy S21 features a 4000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21 Plus ships with a 4800mAh cell. Wired, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging is possible on both models, and that’s something to be expected.
Connectivity
The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus support mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G bands, plus ultra-wideband support. NFC and MST are also present, along with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.
Pricing and Available Colors
The Galaxy S21 starts at $799.99, while the Galaxy S21 Plus is sold at $999.99. There are four colors available; Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Pink. Pre-orders start tomorrow, with both models and the Galaxy S21 Ultra being officially available from January 29. If you want to look at the detailed specifications, the entire sheet has been given below.
