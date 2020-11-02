Samsung’s 5nm LPE Node in Production, With 20 Percent Power Efficiency Said in Tow; New Mobile SoCs Expected Very Soon

It was earlier reported that Samsung was facing mass production problems with its 5nm LPE (Low Power Early) node, but shortly after, the Korean giant managed to secure a rumored $850 million deal with Qualcomm where the company would exclusively fulfill Snapdragon 875 and Snapdragon X60 5G modem orders for its partner. Now the latest update is that the 5nm LPE node is in production, meaning that the initial wave of highly efficient and powerful chipsets will arrive soon.

Samsung’s 5nm LPE Node Expected to Deliver a 10 Percent Performance Improvement While Consuming the Same Amount of Power

With a 10 percent performance improvement coupled with a 20 percent power reduction while utilizing the same CPU clock speeds and design, the 5nm LPE process should deliver a boatload of benefits for upcoming flagship smartphones. Samsung also advertises that its latest technology touts a 1.33-times increase in transistor density compared to the previous node, which was 7nm LPP (Low Power Performance).

Details of the manufacturing process suggest that Samsung isn’t using an entirely new manufacturing process to mass produce chipsets, but it will be seen as an improvement compared to the previous methods being used. One of the first high-end chipsets to likely take advantage of this node is the Exynos 2100, which like the upcoming Snapdragon 875, could take advantage of ARM’s Cortex-X1 super core to deliver unrivaled performance in the Android flagship smartphone space.

Also, according to previously leaked benchmark results, the highest operating frequency of the Exynos 2100 was 3.00GHz, which could be the clock speed belonging to the Cortex-X1. This can mean that if Samsung was to optimize cooling for its upcoming flagships, the Cortex-X1 could reach even higher sustained frequencies during demanding tasks. Then again, as we’ve mentioned above, Samsung is also said to mass produce Snapdragon 875 and Snapdragon X60 5G modems for Qualcomm, so there’s bound to be heated competition in the coming months.

A leaked mobile chipset roadmap also revealed that the Snapdragon 875G, which is likely a faster version of the Snapdragon 875, will be mass produced by Samsung, so as far as launches go, there’s some exciting stuff to look out for. Like always, we’ll be here to update our readers on all related information, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: TechPowerUp