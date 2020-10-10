Exynos 2100 May Adopt Cortex-X1 Super Core, Possibly Equaling Snapdragon 875 in Performance, According to Fresh Leak

The Exynos 2100 is slated to announce very soon, and Samsung might finally be able to eliminate the problems existing in the Exynos 990 with the unveiling of its latest and greatest silicon. Previously, it was rumored that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 would be the only flagship chipset for 2021 to adopt the Cortex-X1, making it considerably faster than the Exynos 2100. However, a tipster believes he’s found evidence that the Exynos 2100 may also sport the same performance core, potentially equaling its rival SoC in performance.

Leaked Code in Benchmarking Test Provides Evidence That the Exynos 2100 May Sport ARM’s Cortex-X1

In the Geekbench benchmarking app, Ice Universe has found the code ‘3396’. According to him, after converting the code, he came across the number ‘d44’, and after checking it through a database, it was found that the Cortex-X1 was found in that corresponding number. This suggests that the Exynos 2100 may actually feature the Cortex-X1. Previously, according to Snapdragon S21 Plus’ alleged benchmarking scores, Samsung’s upcoming SoC was said to feature a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU cluster, where the first core could have been the Cortex-X1.

Samsung Might be Working on a 5nm Exynos Chip Exclusive to China

Later on, it was found that one core would be operating at nearly 3.00GHz, providing further evidence that the Exynos 2100 would feature the Cortex-X1, just like the Snapdragon 875. If this is the case, why did Ice Universe mention in an earlier tweet that the Exynos 2100 wouldn’t be able to beat the Snapdragon 875? Since Samsung is using its 5nm EUV technology to develop both chipsets, there shouldn’t be any performance differences between the two right?

A strong evidence shows that Exynos2100 will adopt the Cortex-X1 architecture. The reason is that the code 3396 appeared in Geekbench. Converting it to hexadecimal is d44, and d44 corresponds to the Cortex-X1 architecture. pic.twitter.com/yXKPggDm3O — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 10, 2020

It’s possible the Snapdragon 875 might be able to maintain higher clock speeds than the Exynos 2100, as Qualcomm is said to optimize its upcoming silicon on a software level for its rumored gaming smartphone brand. In that case, there’s a chance the same level of optimization could be applied to other chipset variants being sold to the company’s partners.

However, it’s advised that you treat this information with a pinch of salt for now since the Exynos 2100 announcement is imminent and we’ll see just how well it fares against the Snapdragon 875 as well as the newly announced A14 Bionic.

News Source: Ice Universe