Sackboy: A Big Adventure May Be the Next Sony Game Coming to PC

Mere days after the announcement of God War for PC, SteamDB might have spotted the next Sony game coming to the platform, Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The database entry is actually named Steel PC for now, but if you click on Depots you'll find references to 'Marmalade', which is the same codename the Sackboy: A Big Adventure listing had on the GeForce Now leak. Additionally, one of the branches is 'Sumo QA', so there's a good chance it is indeed Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The 3D platformer developed by Sumo Digital launched as a PlayStation 5 launch title (though it's also available on PlayStation 4) and it was well-received overall. In our review of the game, Kai rated it 8.6 out of 10.

“Multiple” PlayStation Exclusive PC Ports Inbound, Well-Known Dataminer Says

Sumo Digital's take on the Little Big Planet mascot has given this iconic character A Big Adventure that's among the best of PlayStation 5's launch titles. It's easily accessible, full of pure joy, and even a decent platformer to boot. Older audiences may find Sackboy: A Big Adventure a bit on the easier side of 3D platformers, but the challenge of hunting down every collectible bauble or pop reference scattered throughout the world will ensure players get their money's worth in this family-friendly adventure. If you wrapped up Astro's Playroom and want another lighthearted adventure to go on with your kids, I can't recommend Sackboy: A Big Adventure enough!

Going by that now-infamous GeForce Now leak, Sackboy might be only one of many Sony first-party exclusives about to make the jump on PC. The list included Demon's Souls (presumably the remake), Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank, Returnal, and even the yet-to-be-released Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, though these last two would probably come in further down the road as there's usually at least one year (if not more) of buffer between the PlayStation and PC releases.